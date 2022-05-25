Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Lowers Position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 771,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,237 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned 0.12% of Clarivate worth $18,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Clarivate by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Clarivate in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in Clarivate during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of Clarivate by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Clarivate in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $226,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 124,000 shares of company stock worth $1,745,360 over the last ninety days. 24.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CLVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Clarivate from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clarivate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of CLVT stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.06. 161,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,827,890. Clarivate Plc has a 52-week low of $11.71 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.10 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.31.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $662.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Clarivate’s revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

