Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 21,860 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,860 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $14,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,639,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,336,000 after purchasing an additional 216,090 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,056,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,674 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 227,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $62.07. The stock had a trading volume of 247,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,673,625. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $85.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 47.14%.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

About Mondelez International (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.