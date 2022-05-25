Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 14,076 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,948 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 14,076 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Oracle were worth $17,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.14. The stock had a trading volume of 138,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,541,646. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $66.72 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.91. The company has a market cap of $184.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.06). Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 49.04%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.70.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

