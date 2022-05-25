Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $635.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.90 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 20.34%. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $210.86 on Wednesday. Nordson has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $272.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 24.09%.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC raised its position in Nordson by 0.9% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 9,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Nordson by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Nordson by 167.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

