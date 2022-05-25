Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $635.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $210.86 on Wednesday. Nordson has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $272.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 24.09%.

NDSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 9,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Nordson by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Nordson by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Nordson by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

