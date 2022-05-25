Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.13-9.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55-2.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.57 billion.Nordson also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.13-$9.37 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.36. 357,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,500. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Nordson has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $272.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.08.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $635.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.90 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 20.34%. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nordson will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 24.09%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NDSN shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Nordson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $268.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

