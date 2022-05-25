Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Price Target Lowered to $243.00 at Robert W. Baird

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $266.00 to $243.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NDSN. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.33.

Get Nordson alerts:

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $210.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94. Nordson has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $272.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.08.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $635.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.90 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 20.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nordson will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1,412.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 2,740.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nordson (Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.