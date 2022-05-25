Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $635.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Nordson stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $209.86. The stock had a trading volume of 359 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,565. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $219.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.08. Nordson has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $272.28.

Get Nordson alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.09%.

Several research firms have commented on NDSN. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.9% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 9,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 18.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Nordson by 167.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson (Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.