Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. Nordstrom updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.20-$3.50 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $3.20-3.50 EPS.
NYSE JWN opened at $20.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.21 and its 200 day moving average is $24.52. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.27.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.70%.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.13.
In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $383,219.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,737.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Nordstrom by 37.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 688,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,662,000 after purchasing an additional 188,771 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the first quarter valued at $729,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nordstrom by 4.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 47,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 22,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.
About Nordstrom
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.
