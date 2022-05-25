Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. Nordstrom updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.20-$3.50 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $3.20-3.50 EPS.

NYSE JWN opened at $20.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.21 and its 200 day moving average is $24.52. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.70%.

Nordstrom announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 24th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.13.

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $383,219.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,737.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Nordstrom by 37.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 688,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,662,000 after purchasing an additional 188,771 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the first quarter valued at $729,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nordstrom by 4.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 47,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 22,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom (Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

