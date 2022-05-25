Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.20-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.68 billion-$15.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.54 billion.Nordstrom also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.20-3.50 EPS.

JWN stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.38. 319,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,156,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.25. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $38.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.52.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

Nordstrom declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 24th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JWN. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordstrom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.94.

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $383,219.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,452,737.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $474,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Nordstrom by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.