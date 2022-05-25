Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $134,586,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 690.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 392,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $93,966,000 after buying an additional 343,085 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,359,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $803,869,000 after purchasing an additional 322,892 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4,789.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 328,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $97,649,000 after purchasing an additional 321,292 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,348,000. 73.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NSC opened at $232.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $260.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $222.54 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.03%.

In related news, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.41.

About Norfolk Southern (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.