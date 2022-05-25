Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) CEO Kenneth A. Martinek Purchases 4,000 Shares of Stock

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB – Get Rating) CEO Kenneth A. Martinek acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of OTCMKTS NECB opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $180.98 million, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $16.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average is $11.44.

Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Northeast Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 23.74%. Analysts forecast that Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Northeast Community Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.03. Northeast Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Northeast Community Bancorp by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,624 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Northeast Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Northeast Community Bancorp by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,237 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Northeast Community Bancorp by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,563 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Northeast Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $1,278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northeast Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

About Northeast Community Bancorp (Get Rating)

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts.

