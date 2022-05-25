Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 27th

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 1.73 per share by the aerospace company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57.

Northrop Grumman has increased its dividend by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Northrop Grumman has a dividend payout ratio of 23.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Northrop Grumman to earn $27.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $471.10 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $344.89 and a 1 year high of $490.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $452.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $411.27. The company has a market capitalization of $73.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 24.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.25.

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.76, for a total value of $1,206,874.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total value of $259,358.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,729 shares of company stock valued at $3,293,024 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $627,275,000 after purchasing an additional 119,686 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 733,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $327,889,000 after purchasing an additional 78,742 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,954,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,643,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 31,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,010,000 after purchasing an additional 15,699 shares during the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

