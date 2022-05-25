Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. cut its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 261.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.25.

NOC stock opened at $471.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $452.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $411.27. The company has a market capitalization of $73.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.71. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $344.89 and a 52 week high of $490.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.76, for a total transaction of $1,206,874.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total transaction of $259,358.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,729 shares of company stock valued at $3,293,024. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

