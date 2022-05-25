NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Sold by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,294,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,528,000 after buying an additional 701,981 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth about $150,164,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,390,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,347,000 after buying an additional 241,058 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,880,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,825,000 after buying an additional 21,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLOK opened at $24.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.30. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.62 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 29.90% and a negative return on equity of 444.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.46%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NLOK. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.20.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

