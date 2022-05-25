Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,609 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $25,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,269,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of NVO traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,217. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $78.71 and a one year high of $122.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.49.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.741 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.05%.

NVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Liberum Capital cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Danske upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $563.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

