NU (NYSE:NU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 825,902 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 16,046,077 shares.The stock last traded at $3.48 and had previously closed at $3.81.

NU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NU from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.48.

Get NU alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.47.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in NU during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. NTB Financial Corp purchased a new position in NU during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in NU during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of NU in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NU in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

About NU (NYSE:NU)

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.