Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $6.47 Per Share

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Nucor in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $6.47 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nucor’s FY2022 earnings at $25.30 EPS.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.35 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $124.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nucor has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $187.90.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $2,459,816.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total transaction of $432,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,639 shares of company stock worth $4,736,302 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

