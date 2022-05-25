Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) traded down 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.87 and last traded at $3.91. 33,707 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 873,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NUVB shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Nuvation Bio from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Nuvation Bio from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.90. The stock has a market cap of $779.85 million, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.70.

Nuvation Bio ( NYSE:NUVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts predict that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 2,500,000 shares of Nuvation Bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $14,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,457,340 shares in the company, valued at $114,561,104. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Nuvation Bio by 147.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Nuvation Bio by 28.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

