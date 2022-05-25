NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,561 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,363 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 0.7% of Pitcairn Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.79.

Shares of NVDA traded up $8.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.75. 77,465,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,507,867. The company has a market cap of $494.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $154.60 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.17.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

