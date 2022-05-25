O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,617 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,878,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $746,027,000 after purchasing an additional 560,536 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $508,995,000. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 4,322,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,974,000 after purchasing an additional 58,794 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 365.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,018,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,876 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,673,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,255,000 after purchasing an additional 24,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $65.63 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.30 and its 200-day moving average is $87.03.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.66. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.45%.

DHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered D.R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $126.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.65.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

