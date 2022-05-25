O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

Shares of APH stock opened at $68.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.21. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.84 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.74%.

About Amphenol (Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.