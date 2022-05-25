Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.77.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OSH. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Oak Street Health from $68.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Oak Street Health from $49.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen upgraded Oak Street Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $1,986,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian Clem sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $320,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,000 shares of company stock worth $6,529,450 over the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Oak Street Health by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,122,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,911 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Oak Street Health by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,852,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,584,000 after buying an additional 4,491,941 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Oak Street Health by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,238,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,207,000 after buying an additional 181,216 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,488,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,159,000 after purchasing an additional 179,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Oak Street Health by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,710,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,393,000 after purchasing an additional 253,224 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,490,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,951,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 2.41. Oak Street Health has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $65.22.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 26.82% and a negative return on equity of 413.94%. The firm had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

About Oak Street Health (Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.