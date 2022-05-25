Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Oceaneering International worth $4,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OII. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Oceaneering International by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 862,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,757,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Oceaneering International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 314,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 6,807 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Oceaneering International by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 769,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after buying an additional 128,420 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in Oceaneering International by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 22,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 7,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

NYSE:OII opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average of $13.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 3.00.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $446.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

