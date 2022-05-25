Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “OfferPad Inc. provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc., formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc., is based in CHANDLER, Ariz. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on OPAD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Offerpad Solutions currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of 9.69.

Shares of OPAD opened at 4.65 on Friday. Offerpad Solutions has a 12-month low of 2.96 and a 12-month high of 20.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 5.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is 5.45.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported 0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.03 by 0.13. The company had revenue of 1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.14 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Offerpad Solutions will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio purchased 25,000 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 3.98 per share, with a total value of 99,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan Ohara purchased 10,000 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 4.17 per share, with a total value of 41,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 880.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 8,859 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. 51.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

