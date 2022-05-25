Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) to Issue Dividend of $0.15

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Friday, June 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

Shares of OVBC stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,815. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.62 and its 200-day moving average is $29.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $143.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.23. Ohio Valley Banc has a 1-year low of $22.72 and a 1-year high of $32.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 40.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 3.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ohio Valley Banc in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

