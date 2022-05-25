Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (OVBC) to Issue Dividend of $0.15 on June 10th

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Friday, June 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

Shares of Ohio Valley Banc stock traded down $1.27 on Wednesday, hitting $30.09. 3,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,815. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12-month low of $22.72 and a 12-month high of $32.29. The company has a market cap of $143.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.23.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 7.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

