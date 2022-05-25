OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ONCS. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on OncoSec Medical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OncoSec Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.
Shares of NASDAQ ONCS opened at $0.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.05. OncoSec Medical has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $4.25. The company has a market cap of $32.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.03.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 128.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 361,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 203,010 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 86.8% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 49,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in OncoSec Medical by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 61,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 653.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 334,849 shares in the last quarter. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About OncoSec Medical (Get Rating)
OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.
