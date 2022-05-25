Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Insider Arik Hill Acquires 26,315 Shares

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Rating) insider Arik Hill acquired 26,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $39,998.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,998.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Ontrak stock opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average of $3.69. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.46. Ontrak, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $41.65.

Get Ontrak alerts:

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.33 million during the quarter. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 76.31% and a negative return on equity of 80.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ontrak, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Ontrak by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 57,287 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ontrak during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ontrak by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 9,895 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Ontrak by 273.2% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 50,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 36,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ontrak during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on OTRK shares. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $9.00 to $1.30 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $13.00 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.56.

About Ontrak (Get Rating)

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.