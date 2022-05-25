Origin Dollar Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003378 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Origin Dollar has a market capitalization of $63.38 million and $41,670.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Origin Dollar alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13,894.03 or 0.47082317 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 84% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00060692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.01 or 0.00501559 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00033501 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008770 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 63,586,441 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.