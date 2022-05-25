Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Receives C$50.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$50.33.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OVV shares. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

TSE:OVV traded up C$1.72 on Friday, reaching C$64.34. 128,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,092. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$64.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$54.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of C$28.10 and a 12 month high of C$73.50.

Ovintiv ( TSE:OVV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.03 by C($0.45). The business had revenue of C$4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.37 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 17.6100007 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.321 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

