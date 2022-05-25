Oxen (OXEN) Price Tops $0.41

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 25th. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001396 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a market cap of $24.10 million and $526,364.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,544.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,956.09 or 0.06620824 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000280 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.74 or 0.00232652 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00016583 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.10 or 0.00653601 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.93 or 0.00686874 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00080848 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004244 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 58,438,489 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

