PAID (NASDAQ:PAYD) Stock Price Down 6.7%

PAID, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYD – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.68 and last traded at $1.68. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.34.

PAID Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAYD)

PAID, Inc develops online shipping and tax management tools in the United States, and Canada. It operates through five segments: Client Services, Shipping Calculator Services, Brewery Management Software, Merchant Processing Services, and Shipping Coordination and Label Generation Services. The company offers AuctionInc, a suite of online shipping and tax management tools assisting businesses with e-commerce storefronts, shipping solutions, tax calculation, inventory management, and auction processing.

