Pangolin (PNG) Market Capitalization Reaches $7.13 Million

Pangolin (PNG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Pangolin has a total market cap of $7.13 million and $1.10 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pangolin coin can now be bought for $0.0709 or 0.00000239 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Pangolin has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14,200.40 or 0.47980879 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 84.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00057238 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $148.01 or 0.00500102 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00033492 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008736 BTC.

About Pangolin

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,584,162 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

