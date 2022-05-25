Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$48.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PKI shares. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Parkland and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Parkland from C$53.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Get Parkland alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Ian James White sold 13,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.46, for a total transaction of C$456,595.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$800,597.42. Also, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.93, for a total transaction of C$215,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 666,130 shares in the company, valued at C$23,930,720.25. Insiders sold a total of 34,646 shares of company stock worth $1,177,495 over the last quarter.

PKI stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting C$36.24. 55,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,319. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.25. Parkland has a 1 year low of C$31.18 and a 1 year high of C$41.89.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Parkland will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parkland Company Profile (Get Rating)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.