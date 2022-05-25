Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ PTNR opened at $6.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. Partner Communications has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $9.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.83 and its 200 day moving average is $7.56.
Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $274.00 million for the quarter.
Partner Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)
Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.
