Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Trading Up 4.7%

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) was up 4.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.61 and last traded at $16.54. Approximately 25,109 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,894,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.80.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PTEN shares. Benchmark started coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.09 and a 200 day moving average of $12.38.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is presently -5.71%.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 66,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $940,225.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $1,437,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,201,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,633,744.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 686,380 shares of company stock valued at $10,641,957 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 155,911 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,044,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,376,000 after acquiring an additional 427,789 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 8,878 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 142,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 22,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 200,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 59,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

