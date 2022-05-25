PayPie Market Capitalization Tops $977,229.73 (PPP)

PayPie (PPP) traded 101.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. One PayPie coin can now be bought for about $0.0118 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. PayPie has a market capitalization of $977,229.73 and $306.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PayPie has traded up 32.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PayPie alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,613.02 or 0.99968656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003374 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002138 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001689 BTC.

PayPie Profile

PayPie (CRYPTO:PPP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 coins. The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.bb . The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie . PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPie is an Ethereum based accounting platform for risk score analysis. PPP Token is the utility token which provides access to the PayPie platform for certain transactions and services, including the purchase of invoices and access to credit histories of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) “

PayPie Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPie should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PayPie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayPie and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.