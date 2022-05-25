PEAK6 Investments LLC Has $1.95 Million Stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY)

PEAK6 Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,931 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned about 0.39% of Epiphany Technology Acquisition worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 233,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 14,432 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 95,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 15,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 35,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 18,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition stock opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average is $9.78. Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

