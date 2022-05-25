Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) Shares Up 7.5%

Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) was up 7.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.88 and last traded at $3.88. Approximately 4,838 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 328,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pear Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Pear Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Pear Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their target price on Pear Therapeutics from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.55.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.71.

Pear Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PEAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Pear Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Pear Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Pear Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Pear Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $60,000. 53.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.

