Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,128.40 ($14.20).

PNN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.21) price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.36) price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

Shares of PNN traded down GBX 29 ($0.36) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 1,070 ($13.46). 925,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,981. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,064.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,101.75. The stock has a market cap of £2.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -112.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.10, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.97. Pennon Group has a 1-year low of GBX 701.33 ($8.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,335 ($16.80).

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.