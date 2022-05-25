People s United Financial Inc. Cuts Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,120 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. owned 0.10% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $4,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,937,000 after purchasing an additional 18,488 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $622,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 255,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,947,000 after purchasing an additional 21,191 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLYV opened at $76.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.74. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.71 and a fifty-two week high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

