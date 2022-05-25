People s United Financial Inc. Has $2.27 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,951 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,530,306,000 after acquiring an additional 26,557 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LMT. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $442.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $444.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $398.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $117.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.56 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

