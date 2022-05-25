People s United Financial Inc. Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,096 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,474,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,086,000 after buying an additional 354,746 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $3,442,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 389,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,139,000 after purchasing an additional 19,630 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,710,000 after purchasing an additional 389,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Signature Bank from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush cut their target price on Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.92.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $190.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $259.10 and a 200 day moving average of $301.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $179.05 and a 1-year high of $374.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.78.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.99. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $607.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 22.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

About Signature Bank (Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

