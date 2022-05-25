People s United Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 131,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,509,000 after acquiring an additional 8,505 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 710,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,059,000 after purchasing an additional 25,295 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $604,806,000 after purchasing an additional 20,413 shares during the period. Finally, Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 19,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,506,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

ZBRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.71.

ZBRA opened at $322.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $473.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.60. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $309.00 and a 1-year high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.47 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Zebra Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.