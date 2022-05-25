People s United Financial Inc. Lowers Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,739 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $790,585,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 221.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,581,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,301,000 after buying an additional 5,226,075 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 697.5% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,823,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218,455 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,683,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $804,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $343,774,000.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $88.72 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $85.39 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The stock has a market cap of $460.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.76 and a 200 day moving average of $112.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 30.84%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

TSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

