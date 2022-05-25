People s United Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in American International Group by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 179.6% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG opened at $56.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.24. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.54 and a 52-week high of $65.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.10 and a 200 day moving average of $59.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.07%.

AIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

