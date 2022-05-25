People s United Financial Inc. Sells 18,583 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,583 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,788,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher S. Boerner sold 29,532 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $2,043,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BMY opened at $77.13 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $78.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.28 and its 200 day moving average is $67.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.60%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.89.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.