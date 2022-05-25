People s United Financial Inc. Sells 2,516 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 278.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,376,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,975 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 51.2% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 5.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in CMS Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 48,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $71.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.11. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $57.92 and a one year high of $73.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.26.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.83%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.48%.

A number of analysts have commented on CMS shares. Barclays lowered shares of CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $430,972.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,677.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CMS Energy (Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.