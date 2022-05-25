People s United Financial Inc. Sells 3,958 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,958 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 854.5% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GS opened at $313.95 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $293.90 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $354.28.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $18.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.53%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GS. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.31.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 13,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $265,029.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,910,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,817,731.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 237,856 shares of company stock valued at $7,638,522. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

